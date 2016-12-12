When completing the paperwork to ensure Mantle's eligibility for nomination, the film's backers were faced with the question of whether to list Mantle under the "male" or "female" categories and chose to do both.

The Academy has confirmed to Hollywood insiders THR that Mantel, who was born male, "can be nominated in either category" should her work impress voting members.

Advertisement

Nominations for the 89th Oscars are due to be announced on 24th January.