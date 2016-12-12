"Gender fluid" actor could make history as the first Oscar nominee in both male and female categories
Confessions of a Womanizer star Kelly Mantle has been submitted as both a male and female performer
Kelly Mantle, an actor who identifies as "gender fluid", has become the first person to be submitted for consideration in both male and female categories at the Oscars.
Mantle, 40, best known as a former contestant on US reality show RuPaul's Drag Race, could make history at the next Academy Awards if nominated for a performance in indie movie Confessions of a Womanizer, alongside Gary Busey.
When completing the paperwork to ensure Mantle's eligibility for nomination, the film's backers were faced with the question of whether to list Mantle under the "male" or "female" categories and chose to do both.
The Academy has confirmed to Hollywood insiders THR that Mantel, who was born male, "can be nominated in either category" should her work impress voting members.
Nominations for the 89th Oscars are due to be announced on 24th January.