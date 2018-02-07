Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to create new Star Wars trilogy
ANOTHER trio of Star Wars films has been announced by Lucasfilm, this time with the Game of Thrones masterminds at the helm
Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have taken charge of a brand-new Star Wars trilogy.
This new set of movies will exist separately from the original series and the prequels, as well as The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson's recently-announced trilogy. (All that is on top of Rogue One and the standalone Han Solo movie, of course. Seems like the Star Wars universe is getting pretty crowded...)
"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in statement on the Star Wars website.
"Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."
The pair will serve as writers and producers of the trilogy. No word yet on whether we'll be seeing space dragons – or if White Walkers exist in the Star Wars universe.
"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement.
"We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."
The next season of Game of Thrones will be the last in the fantasy series and is set to premiere some time in 2019. After that, Benioff and Weiss will leave Winterfell behind and make the jump into hyperspace.