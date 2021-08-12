First look at Florence Pugh in Netflix movie The Wonder as further cast announced

Netflix has released a first look image of Florence Pugh in upcoming film The Wonder, which is currently filming in Ireland.

The film – which is slated for a 2022 release – is based on the novel of the same name by Room author Emma Donoghue, and is billed as “a psychological thriller inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of the ‘fasting girls'”.

It tells of a young girl who stops eating but remains alive and well in 1862 Ireland, with an English nurse (Pugh) brought to her village to observe her, and tourists and pilgrims travelling from afar to witness the supposed miracle.

Pugh is joined in the cast for the film by a host of other big names, including Tom Burke (Mank), Niamh Algar (Censor), Toby Jones (First Cow) and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror), while mother and daughter pair Elaine Cassidy and Kíla Lord Cassidy also star.

The script has been written by Donoghue alongside Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, who also helms the project, while Alice Birch, who previously penned the script for another Florence Pugh film, Lady Macbeth, also has a writing credit.

It is the first production commissioned out of the UK by Fiona Lamptey, who was hired by the streamer to oversee its development of films focused on British productions last year.

And Lamptey said that The Wonder “has everything we’re looking for at Netflix for our UK & Ireland Film slate – a rich, authentic story that comes from these shores along with creative excellence across source material, script, director and actors”.

She added, “I’m incredibly excited to work with such outstanding talent on a unique female lead story. Creating opportunities for UK & Irish talent like Florence in ambitious, distinctive stories of scale – embedded in our landscape – is a key commitment for the film slate we are building here.”

Meanwhile, director Lelio said, “Bringing the powerful novel The Wonder by Emma Donoghue to the screen not only offers me the chance to portray the collision between reason and faith, individual and community, obedience and rebellion, but also to explore my own interpretation of what a ‘period’ film can be.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled that the magnetic and courageous Florence Pugh will play our fierce female lead. I am also excited to be reunited with Ed Guiney and Element, to have the privilege to work with Tessa Ross and House, and honored that Netflix have chosen The Wonder as their first UK Features endeavour.”

The Wonder will be released on Netflix in 2022.