Set before the events of the original 1977 movie and starring Felicity Jones and Mads Mikkelsen, the film will chart the activities of the brave Rebels who first stole the plans for Empire weapon the Death Star, which allowed Luke Skywalker and chums to blow it up – though in this teaser all we’re getting to see is some new kind of stormtrooper, up to no good no doubt.

Hopefully more will be revealed when the full trailer debuts on US talkshow Good Morning America (early afternoon in the UK, timezone fans), but one thing’s for sure – Star Wars is eternal and forever, and we will never escape its publicity machine again.

Rogue One: A Star Wars story will be released this December