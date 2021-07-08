As with the first film in the franchise, the second entry in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy makes use of a jukebox soundtrack featuring several recognisable hits from yesteryear.

But whereas Part 1 used songs almost exclusively from the ’90s, the second film is set 16 years earlier and as such mainly includes tracks that were made popular in the ’70s – with Neil Diamond, Cat Stevens and The Velvet Underground among the hitmakers to make it onto the soundtrack.

Given one of the main characters is called Ziggy, it’s no surprise that a couple of David Bowie songs also made it in, with both Moonage Daydream and The Man Who Sold The World featuring – the latter both in its original form and the iconic Nirvana cover version.

Read on for the full tracklist for the second film – in addition to a reminder of all the songs that featured in the first installment.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 soundtrack

The Man Who Sold The World – Nirvana

Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond

Cherry Bomb – The Runaways

Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain and Tennille

Bitterblue – Cat Stevens

You Always Hurt the One You Love – Jordyn DiNatale

(Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

The First Cut is the Deepest – Cat Stevens

Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas

Moonage Daydream – David Bowie

Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston

Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks

You Always Hurt the One You Love – The Mills Brothers

Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground

The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie

Slow Ride – Foghat

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 soundtrack

Closer – Nine Inch Nails

Fear Of The Dark – Iron Maiden

I’m Only Happy When It Rains – Garbage

Machine Head – Bush

Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover – Sophie B. Hawkins

Sour Times – Portishead

Insane In The Brain – Cypress Hill

Creep – Radiohead

More Human Than Human – White Zombie

Thursday – 99 Tales

GZ And Hustlas – Snoop Dogg

Killing Me Softly With His Song – Roberta Flack

Your Woman – White Town

You Always Hurt The One You Love – The Mills Brothers

Sweet Jane – Cowboy Junkies

Firestarter – The Prodigy

The Day I Tried To Live – Sound Garden

School’s Out – Alice Cooper

Hey – Pixies