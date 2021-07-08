Fear Street Part 2: 1978 soundtrack – all the songs featured in the slasher sequel
Once again, the second entry in the Netflix trilogy features a jukebox soundtrack.
As with the first film in the franchise, the second entry in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy makes use of a jukebox soundtrack featuring several recognisable hits from yesteryear.
But whereas Part 1 used songs almost exclusively from the ’90s, the second film is set 16 years earlier and as such mainly includes tracks that were made popular in the ’70s – with Neil Diamond, Cat Stevens and The Velvet Underground among the hitmakers to make it onto the soundtrack.
Given one of the main characters is called Ziggy, it’s no surprise that a couple of David Bowie songs also made it in, with both Moonage Daydream and The Man Who Sold The World featuring – the latter both in its original form and the iconic Nirvana cover version.
Read on for the full tracklist for the second film – in addition to a reminder of all the songs that featured in the first installment.
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 soundtrack
The Man Who Sold The World – Nirvana
Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show – Neil Diamond
Cherry Bomb – The Runaways
Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain and Tennille
Bitterblue – Cat Stevens
You Always Hurt the One You Love – Jordyn DiNatale
(Don’t Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult
The First Cut is the Deepest – Cat Stevens
Carry On Wayward Son – Kansas
Moonage Daydream – David Bowie
Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston
Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve) – Buzzcocks
You Always Hurt the One You Love – The Mills Brothers
Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
The Man Who Sold the World – David Bowie
Slow Ride – Foghat
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 soundtrack
Closer – Nine Inch Nails
Fear Of The Dark – Iron Maiden
I’m Only Happy When It Rains – Garbage
Machine Head – Bush
Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover – Sophie B. Hawkins
Sour Times – Portishead
Insane In The Brain – Cypress Hill
Creep – Radiohead
More Human Than Human – White Zombie
Thursday – 99 Tales
GZ And Hustlas – Snoop Dogg
Killing Me Softly With His Song – Roberta Flack
Your Woman – White Town
You Always Hurt The One You Love – The Mills Brothers
Sweet Jane – Cowboy Junkies
Firestarter – The Prodigy
The Day I Tried To Live – Sound Garden
School’s Out – Alice Cooper
Hey – Pixies