In La La Land, Stone plays a struggling actress who meets a jazz pianist in Los Angeles. She has also won a Golden Globe for the role and is tipped to win an Oscar for it later this month.

The film has had phenomenal success so far in this awards season, and has been praised for bringing the musical genre back into cinemas.

Ahead of the ceremony, La La Land led the nominations with 11 nods, closely followed by Arrival and Nocturnal Animals which each earned nine spots on the shortlist.

The BAFTAs, which precede the Oscars and are considered a good indicator of the Academy's winners, were hosted by Stephen Fry. The ceremony was held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Nicole Kidman, Prince William and many, many more.

The Academy Awards will be held on February 26th in Los Angeles.

See the Bafta winners in full, as they're announced