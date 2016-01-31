"It's just unlike anything I've ever been a part of," he said in a new behind the scenes featurette.

The new film is set in 1926 New York, and follows Newt Scamander as he arrives in the US with a trunk full of magical beasts.

Unfortunately, some of them escape, and "cause chaos" in the New York streets.

Joining Redmayne are Alison Sudol and Katherine Waterson as sisters Queenie and Porpentina Goldstein, who get mixed up in Scamander's awkward predicament.

Completing the quartet in this new footage is Jacob, a Muggle (known as No-Maj in the US) who has just come back from the war and is, in actor Dan Fogler's words, "trying to get his life back together."

Instead, "He just happens into this very magical situation".

All four characters are clearly involved with what's inside Newt's precious briefcase.

Author Rowling, who wrote the screenplay for Fantastic Beasts, and director David Yates both feature in the video above, but star Redmayne has the final word.

Fantastic Beasts is, according to Redmayne, "Imagination taken to the extreme."

Sounds like Harry Potter has another great British actor under its spell.