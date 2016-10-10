He told the audience: "I love this job. I get a massive kick out of it. And if I can keep getting a kick out of it, I will.

"The things I get to do on a Bond movie and the type of work it is, there's no other job like it."

Speculation intensified that Craig would return as Bond when the franchise's executive producer Callum McDougall told the BBC that he was "absolutely the first choice" for the role.

More like this

Advertisement

Prior to that, there'd been intense speculation as to who might take over from Craig, with Tom Hiddleston being touted as a favourite. Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Michael Fassbender have also been rumoured as potential replacements.