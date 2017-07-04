Daisy Ridley stars in new Star Wars cartoon
Welcome to the Sands of Jakku
Disney paid $4 billion for Star Wars, so from sequels to prequels to spin-offs and comics, expect them to squeeze every last drop out of it. For instance, did you ever wonder what happened to BB-8 and Rey (Daisy Ridley) on the walk back to her house after they met? Wonder no longer.
Yes, they met a worm that eats rubbish.
In truth, we're fine with Disney leveraging that galaxy far far away for all it's worth, as long as they keep the quality up. Even this wee animation – The Sands of Jakku– is exciting and funny, and fills out a little backstory about Rey's life and her nascent force abilities.It's the first in the series Forces of Destiny, celebrating the women of Star Wars, with a new episode releasing every day until July 9th.
They will all feature original cast members like Felicity Jones and Lupita Nyong’o, but may not all feature worms.