Daisy Ridley has a pretty weird method to avoid giving away Star Wars spoilers
The actress wore a pillowcase during a workout in order not to reveal Rey's hairstyle in Episode VIII
Published: Thursday, 7 July 2016 at 10:17 am
Daisy Ridley is so worried about Star Wars spoilers that during a mid-filming workout she wore a pillowcase on her head.
She had to do it, she said, to "protect my Rey hairstyle from Instagram's gaze". She is, as she says, the "secrecy queen". Heck, she probably doesn't even count to eight in her reps, just in case.
Reprising the role of Rey, Episode VIII sees Rian Johnson take up the role of director. The film picks up where the last one left off – with Rey meeting Luke Skywalker.
Episode VIII is expected to be released in the UK in December 2017
