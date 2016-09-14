He admitted, though, that he "had a lot of doubts as to whether it was going to work... A lot of things occurred which made you think: ‘OK, game's over. We can't do the film now.'”

Hugh Grant recently said that if he could have anyone play him in a film about his life it would be Colin Firth, teasing: "I know it's the role he wants more than anything."

Colin, being the sport that he is, responded with: “I crave it, yes. He knows I'd give him a very, very sympathetic representation.”

That's something to look forward to but, for now, Bridget Jones's Baby hits UK cinemas on Friday 16 September

In Bridget Jones's Baby, Colin Firth returns as the fabulously stoic Mark Darcy.

Clearly he is relieved he wasn't killed off like in the third book, and when we spoke to Colin, he deadpanned: “Yes, I got the gig. So it's very handy not to be dead.”

He admitted, though, that he "had a lot of doubts as to whether it was going to work... A lot of things occurred which made you think: ‘Okay, game's over. We can't do the film now.'”

And he added that when he found out Hugh Grant wouldn’t be in it, he thought: “Surely now there's no point in trying.”

Luckily, they persevered, with Patrick Dempsey subbing in for Grant and creating a love rivalry that majors on passive aggression rather than the Cleaver/Darcy scraps of old. To hear what Firth had to say about his and Grant's days of "infantile scrapping" for Bridget's heart, take a look at the video below...

Bridget Jones’s Baby is in UK cinemas from Friday 16th September