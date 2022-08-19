Cineworld 'preparing to file for bankruptcy' in UK and US

According to the Wall Street Journal , the company has contacted law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and AlixPartners consultants to advise on the bankruptcy process and is expected to file for bankruptcy "within weeks", according to a source.

Cineworld is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy in the US and considering insolvency proceedings in the UK after struggling to bring customers back to the cinemas following the pandemic.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Cineworld for comment.

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the more successful releases of the year for Cineworld. YouTube/Paramount Pictures UK

Earlier this week, Cineworld released a stock exchange statement revealing that it was in "active discussions with various stakeholders" after finding that "recent admission levels have been below expectations"..

The cinema chain added that it was evaluating strategic options to obtain additional liquidity and reduce debt after running up over $4.8 billion in losses during the pandemic.

"These lower levels [of admission] are due to a limited film slate that is anticipated to continue until November 2022 and are expected to negatively impact trading and the group’s liquidity position in the near term," the company said.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cineworld currently operates 751 sites across 10 countries, including the UK's Cineworld and Picturehouse as well as Israel's Yes Planet and Regal Cinemas in the US.

However, despite successful releases such as Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Thor: Love and Thunder, the company's market value dropped to £100m this week after being valued as up to £4.4 billion before the pandemic.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.