His death was confirmed by Israeli president Isaac Herzog in a statement on Wednesday (8th March), in which he paid tribute to “one of the leading giants of Israeli culture”.

The president said: “[Topol was] a gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”

Herzog added that despite being awarded for his “talent and creation”, it was the people of Israel that had won “the most important award” by being able to enjoy his work.

Herzog continued that Topol had “represented us with great respect”, before sending condolences to his “dear family and all his loved ones” in the translated statement.

The Oscar-nominated actor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in recent years.

Topol broke into acting with a role as the titular character in the 1964 Israeli comedy Sallah Shabati, for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer – Male.

He bagged a second Golden Globe in 1971 for Best Actor, as well as an Oscar nomination, for his role in the musical Fiddler on the Roof, in which he played impoverished Jewish milkman Tevye.

He went on to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor after starring in a 1991 Broadway revival of the musical.

The actor later starred in a number of US and Israeli films, including the Bond movies Flash Gordon and For Your Eyes Only.

In 2015, Topol was awarded the Israel Prize - the country's most prestigious award - for lifetime achievement and special contribution to society and the state.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late star following the tragic news of his passing.

Israeli-British TV personality Uri Geller shared his condolences with a picture of himself, Topol and former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

He said: "So sorry to hear my friend #Topol has died. He was one of the first global Israeli celebrities and a very sweet and modest man. Deepest condolences to his family. To coin one of Fiddler's most famous lines - To life, to life, l'chaim! Chaim Topol, we will miss you!"

Frozen actor Josh Gad also paid his respects, tweeting: "There is no way to overstate how much this man and this performance meant to me.

"Topol is a large reason why I became an actor. In fact, his performance of Tevye in Fiddler was the very first performance I ever saw on a Broadway stage. RIP to a great."

British actor and comedian Omid Djalili, who has previously starred in Fiddler on the Roof on stage, added: "Anyone who plays Tevye knows he can never top Topol. God rest his soul."

Topol is survived by his wife Galia and their three children.