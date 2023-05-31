Summer blockbuster season is upon us – and although there's still a while to wait before the likes of Barbie , Oppenheimer , and the latest Mission: Impossible film arrive in UK cinemas, there are plenty of exciting releases to look forward to in June.

Elsewhere, there's the latest film from Wes Anderson in Asteroid City, a new Stephen King adaptation in The Boogeyman, and a DreamWorks animation titled Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other new releases include No Hard Feelings, a new comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence, the independent British film Pretty Red Dress, which marks the film debut of Alexandra Burke, and a film adaptation of the Take That jukebox musical Greatest Days.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – watch the video above or read on for our choices.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. CTMG

Release date: Friday 2nd June in cinemas

Miles Morales returns for another multiverse adventure in this sequel to the superb 2018 animation, which this time sees him pitted against other Spider-Men after they clash on how to handle a new threat.

Like the first film, the follow-up features stunning animation and an impressive voice cast including the likes of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

The Boogeyman

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper in The Boogeyman. 20th Century

Release date: Friday 2nd June in cinemas

Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher leads the cast of this Stephen King adaptation from Host director Rob Savage, which expands the legendary horror writer's 1973 short story of the same name.

Thatcher plays high school student Sadie Harper, who is struggling following the death of her mother – with her grief made all the worse when one of her therapist father's patients unexpectedly leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity.

Reality

Sydney Sweeney in Reality. HBO

Release date: Friday 2nd June in cinemas

Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney plays real-life whistleblower Reality Winner in this drama, which is adapted from the genuine interview transcripts from her FBI interrogation in 2017.

Directed by first-time feature filmmaker Tina Satter, it's a taut film with a powerhouse performance from Sweeney at its centre.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Optimus Prime in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Paramount

Release date: Friday 9th June in cinemas

Steven Caple Jr directs the latest instalment in the ongoing Transformers series, which is set in 1994 against the backdrop of a war between three factions of the Transformers race: the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons.

More like this

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback lead the cast, while Transformers are voiced by the likes of Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, and Colman Domingo.

Chevalier

Kelvin Harrison Jr in Chevalier. 20th Century

Release date: Friday 9th June in cinemas

Kelvin Harrison Jr stars as the virtuosic violinist Joseph Bologne in this true story set at the outset of the French Revolution.

The film charts Bologne's rise to heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, and his subsequent downfall as a result of racist attitudes and an ill-fated love affair.

The Flash

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen in The Flash. Warner Bros Pictures / DC Comics

Release date: Friday 16th June in cinemas

This DC film follows the titular hero after he travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder – leaving him trapped in an alternate reality where he enlists the help of his younger self, an older Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl.

Ezra Miller is joined in the cast by Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon and Michael Keaton – with the latter reprising his legendary role as the Caped Crusader more than three decades after he last played him in Batman Returns.

Greatest Days

The cast of Greatest Days. Bron Releasing

Release date: Friday 16th June in cinemas

A group of childhood friends reunites after 25 years to see Take That in concert in this adaptation of the jukebox musical – which includes a number of hits from the popular boy band including Back for Good, Patience and Shine.

Aisling Bea, Alice Lowe, Amaka Okafor and Jayde Adams lead the cast as the friends who discover that perhaps their greatest days are still ahead of them.

Pretty Red Dress

Alexandra Burke in Pretty Red Dress. BBC Film

Release date: Friday 16th June in cinemas

Alexandra Burke makes her film debut in this drama from first-time feature filmmaker Dionne Edwards – which is scored by several hits from the late Tina Turner.

The film follows former prisoner Travis (Natey Jones) after he buys his wife Candice (Burke) her dream dress for an audition, which leads to secrets and desires spilling out as he is forced to re-examine who he is and how he wants to be perceived in the world.

Asteroid City

Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City. Universal

Release date: Friday 23rd June in cinemas

Wes Anderson's latest star-studded drama is set in a US desert town in the 1950s and tells the story of a junior stargazer convention that is disrupted by unusual events.

The incredible cast includes both Anderson regulars such as Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Edward Norton, as well as a number of A-listers collaborating with him for the first time – among them Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Steve Carrell.

No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman in No Hard Feelings. Sony Pictures

Release date: Friday 23rd June in cinemas

Jennifer Lawrence stars in this comedy about a woman facing bankruptcy who is hired by a wealthy couple to date their awkward and introverted 19-year-old son.

They agree to gift her a Buick Regal if she agrees to become their son's "girlfriend" in a desperate attempt to help him join adult life.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. YouTube/Lucasfilm

Release date: Wednesday 28th June in cinemas

Harrison Ford returns for one last outing as the iconic intrepid archaeologist, who must retrieve a legendary dial to save the world from a disastrous fate at the hands of a former Nazi who works for NASA.

Ford is joined in the cast by a host of stars including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, while Logan's James Mangold takes over from Steven Spielberg as director.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. DreamWorks

Release date: Friday 30th June in cinemas

This DreamWorks animation features the voices of Lana Condor, Toni Collette and Annie Murphy, and follows a high school student who discovers she's a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens – who are are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against power-hungry mermaids.

Gifted with new powers, Ruby must protect those she loves most from a terrible fate as her whole world is turned upside down.

Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on, or visit our Film hub for more news and features.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.