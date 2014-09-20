Benedict Cumberbatch's The Imitation Game poster gets otter remake
Brand new poster with Cumberbatch as Alan Turing becomes The Limitation Game with Benotr Otterbatchh
Yesterday a rather stunning poster for upcoming film The Imitation Game was revealed. Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen as mathematician Alan Turing, albeit with his back turned, working during the second World War to crack the German's Enigma code.
Of course, the internet couldn't just make do with that one poster. Oh, no no no. We've got to keep ourselves busy until the film comes out in November after all. As such, Tumblr account benedictvsotters, which compares the famous actor to pictures of otters, got down to the business of re-creating the poster with a rather splendid otter and some otter-y names. Check it out:
In fact, this isn't the first otter re-make of the week for Cumberbatch. Earlier this week a picture of Cumberbatch posing in a Mr Darcy-style lake scene was released in support of Give Up Clothes For Good charity campaign (which has to date raised £17 million for Cancer Research). And now, there's an otter version of that, too.