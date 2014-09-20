Yesterday a rather stunning poster for upcoming film The Imitation Game was revealed. Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen as mathematician Alan Turing, albeit with his back turned, working during the second World War to crack the German's Enigma code.

Of course, the internet couldn't just make do with that one poster. Oh, no no no. We've got to keep ourselves busy until the film comes out in November after all. As such, Tumblr account benedictvsotters, which compares the famous actor to pictures of otters, got down to the business of re-creating the poster with a rather splendid otter and some otter-y names. Check it out: