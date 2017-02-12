"He's everything I hoped he'd be", the young star told press backstage after he picked up the Rising Star Award for his recent work. "I look forward to picking his brains and seeing if he has any advice for me", Holland added.

Garfield will surely have plenty of tips for his successor. With two Spider-Man films under his belt, his Spidey Sense is well and truly honed.

"It's a dream come true, everyone wants to be Spider-Man", said Holland of his role in the Marvel franchise. "I'm just the lucky sh*t who got to do it".

The BAFTAs were held at London's Royal Albert Hall and attended by the likes of Meryl Streep, JK Rowling, Mel Brooks, Prince William and many, many more.