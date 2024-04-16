He is Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband, after all, and their story plays a large role in the film’s 'based on a true story' plot.

Where is Blake Fielder-Civil now? We’re here to explain.

Keep reading to find out what happened to Blake Fielder-Civil, and to discover everything you need to know about where he is now.

More like this

What happened to Blake Fielder-Civil?

Amy Winehouse as Blake Fielder-Civil and Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse and Ryan O'Doherty as Blake Fielder-Civil in Back to Black. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images/ Focus Features/ YouTube.

Blake Fielder-Civil is Amy Winehouse’s ex-husband, and the tortuous love story between the pair plays a major role in Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film.

The song Back to Black was, in fact, reportedly inspired by Winehouse’s strained relationship with Fielder-Civil, after he left her for an ex-girlfriend at the time of writing.

Blake Fielder-Civil and Amy Winehouse met in a pub called the Good Mixer in Camden in 2005, and eventually married on 18th May 2007 in Florida.

The pair had an on-off relationship (including prison time for Fielder-Civil) which continued up until their divorce in 2009.

Fielder-Civil claims to have introduced Winehouse to heroin, something he regrets.

In an appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show back in 2013 (via The Guardian), he claimed that: "Out of maybe a six- or seven-year relationship that [me] and Amy had on and off, there was drug use for about four months together."

He added that the pair "used heroin together as addicts for, like, four months".

"I was smoking it on foil and she said can I try some and I said… I might have put up a weak resistance – the fact is, whatever I said, she did end up having some."

Fielder-Civil was in prison when Amy Winehouse passed away of alcohol poisoning in July 2011.

Where is Blake Fielder-Civil now?

Blake Fielder-Civil, now simply known as Fielder, is a father of two and is said to be living in Leeds with a new partner.

In an appearance on Good Morning Britain in September 2023, he explained that he’s "needed to stop carrying" the "cross on [his] own" about feeling responsible for Amy Winehouse’s death.

He told viewers that he has "carried that burden [himself] for over 10 years", and that he feels he’s, "The only person within that story that’s ever held any accountability, that’s ever tried to say, 'Yep, I made some huge mistakes.'"

In an earlier interview with Piers Morgan back in 2018, he explained that "Amy didn’t do anything Amy didn’t want to do".

Speaking of the film Back to Black, Fielder-Civil again appeared on Good Morning Britain and revealed how he found the film "almost therapeutic, in a way", and felt it shows him "in a more accurate representation".

"Not in a sense of being let off the hook or whitewashed, as [has] been alluded to... just in a sense of it wasn’t all about addiction.

"As much as that might have been the salacious headlines, and the paparazzi’s goal, there was addiction, but it was only an aspect. The relationship started like every relationship does."

He hopes to show Winehouse’s father, Mitch (played by Eddie Marsan in the movie), that "there was genuinely love there".

"I love Amy, and she loved me too. If there was anything that could bring her back, I would, obviously."

For support and information on alcohol and drugs addiction, you can visit talktofrank.com or find ways to get help on the NHS website.

Back to Back is out now in cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.