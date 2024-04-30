Myers, who played several characters in the trilogy, told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award event on Saturday 27th April, which honoured Australian star Nicole Kidman, that the title character "absolutely" has "more story to tell".

But is a fourth Austin Powers movie actually coming our way and what could it be about? Read on for all the latest news.

Will there be an Austin Powers 4?

Rumours of a fourth instalment have been circulating for years, but at present we're yet to receive an official announcement.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, Myers was asked whether there was a fourth Austin Power movie in the works, to which he cryptically responded: "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project."

The actor has previously teased the possibility of a fourth movie, but has typically refrained from revealing any concrete plans.

In 2022, he was asked on the red carpet for the premiere of Amsterdam whether another Austin Powers movie could be on the way.

He said (via FOX4 News): "I don't know. I'm gonna put a big, firm, written maybe on that."

What would a fourth Austin Powers movie be about?

Austin Powers. Warner Bros Pictures, New Line Cinema

Myers also teased another instalment in the franchise when speaking to ET Online back in 2019.

When pressed about what a fourth movie could be about, he continued: "It's likely to be from Dr Evil's point of view. But, again, I can neither confirm nor deny such existence. That's all I'm going to say."

