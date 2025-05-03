In the original movie which saw Christian Bale in the lead role, Sevigny starred as his secretary Jean. And so, when the actress heard that Guadagnino would be bringing the Bret Easton Ellis novel to life once again, she expressed a desire to take on the same role once more.

Speaking to IndieWire, Sevigny revealed: “I pitched to him that I should play Jean again and that they do that reverse-aging on me. I thought that would be something that he would be into, conceptually having the same actress play the same part."

She added: “He said he was going to think of something else for me.”

Chloë Sevigny. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While casting for Jean is reportedly still underway and won't see Sevigny reprise the role, we'll just have to wait and see what Guadagnino could possibly have in store for the actress.

In regards to other starring roles for the film, a lot of mystery still shrouds everything as it was previously reported that Austin Butler would be taking on the lead role as Patrick Bateman, the investment banker turned serial killer by night.

However, those reports are still yet to be confirmed even though initial reports signalled that Butler would be helming the new movie. Since then, The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger has voiced his desire to take on the Bateman starring role.

After telling fans on X that he'd “love nothing more” than to take on the controversial character, the actor did tease that his next project after The White Lotus is something potentially life-changing.

He said: “I really want to find something that’s right. You know, there is one thing that I’m working on with this amazing director, a director that I’ve looked up to for my whole career.

"I’ve loved his projects, and we’re making something, and I hope it happens later this year. That would be extremely difficult and would put me through the most challenging, probably, life experience and acting experience.”

As for now, nothing has been set in stone with the casting despite rumours continuing to swirl around Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, Butler and Schwarzenegger as leads.

As for the role of Jean, we'll also have to bide our time but at least we know that Sevigny will hopefully be making an appearance in the new reimagining of the tale.

