The film, which is being penned by Scott Z Burns (Extrapolations), is believed to be a new take on Bret Easton Ellis’s novel, rather than a remake of the 2000 film which starred Christian Bale, meaning it will likely offer a fresh interpretation of the original book.

American Pyscho follows Patrick Bateman, who leads a double life in New York. By day, he’s an investment banker. By night, he’s a cold-blooded serial killer.

It’s not the first time Guadagnino has adapted a book for the big screen.

Call Me By Your Name (2017) was adapted from the 2007 novel by André Aciman, while Bones and All (2022) was based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

The director’s latest film, Queer, which stars Daniel Craig as an outcast American expat, was adapted from the 1985 novella by William S Burroughs.

But for now, read on for everything you need to know about his latest project, American Psycho.

Given that production is yet to kick off on the project, fans could be waiting a while, and the film is unlikely to materialise before 2026.

It was announced back in October that Guadagnino would be helming the new adaptation of the 1991 book.

The chair of production company Lionsgate said at the time: "We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate.

"Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP."

Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho cast: Who could star?

Austin Butler. Miikka Skaffari/WireImage

As detailed above, Austin Butler has been cast in the leading role. Other cast members are yet to be announced, and fans will have to wait for more details.

After Guadagnino's upcoming take on American Psycho was first announced back in October, fans were quick to speculate that Euphoria and Priscilla star Jacob Elordi would take on the role which was portrayed by Bale in the 2000 film version.

It’s not the first time the actors have competed for the same or similar roles, with Elordi and Butler both having recently played versions of Elvis Presley in movies by Sofia Coppola (Priscilla) and Baz Luhrmann (Elvis).

Variety recently quizzed Elordi about the rumours that he was in the running to play the new Bateman, to which he responded that it was "news to me".

Is there a trailer for Luca Guadagnino's American Psycho?

Not yet, but watch this space!

