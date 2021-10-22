Alec Baldwin fatally shoots woman with prop gun on Rust set

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has died after being shot by a prop gun on the set of Rust.

Director Joel Souza is also said to be receiving emergency care after being shot by a firearm, which was discharged by Alec Baldwin, while filming a scene in the western.

A spokesperson for Mr Baldwin told AP news agency the incident involved the misfiring of a prop gun with blanks.

Police are investigating the scene at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

In a statement obtained by The Guardian, Santa Fe Sheriff’s office said: “The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust. Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography, and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.

“Ms Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St Vincent regional medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

“The investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident.”

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe sheriff office added to AFP news agency that Baldwin has spoken to detectives, saying: “He came in voluntarily and he left the building after he finished the interviews.”

Tributes have poured in for Hutchins, who was known for her work on Archenemy, Darlin’ and Blindfire.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔 — Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

The family of Brandon Lee, who was also killed by the misfiring of a gun on a film set, shared on Twitter: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should every be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn, added: “My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.”

Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan posted: “My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins – this is just horrifying and devastating news.”