So exactly 365 days later, women (and men) have been out in force once again, marching in the United States and in the UK – many celebrities among them.

British singer Adele was joined by Jennifer Lawrence and Cameron Diaz in a photo posted on Instagram from Los Angeles.

"I am obsessed with all the women in my life," she wrote. "I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world."

More like this

Also protesting in LA were Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson, all of whom took to the podium to speak to the crowds assembled.

Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson, Getty, SL

Natalie Portman, Getty, SL

Eva Longoria also attended, reuniting with her Desperate Housewives co-star Felicity Huffman, plus Elizabeth Banks and Alfre Woodard.

Eva Longoria, Alfre Woodard, Elizabeth Banks and Felicity Huffman, Getty, SL

Meanwhile, in Park City, Utah, the A-list attendees of Sundance marched through the snow, including Chloe Grace Moretz and Jane Fonda.

Chloe Moretz, Getty, SL

Amy Schumer, Getty, SL

And in New York, Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn and Whoopi Goldberg took to the streets...

Whoopi Goldberg, Getty, SL

Advertisement

While in London, thousands of people – old and young – braved the cold weather in support of the movement.

London's Women's March, Getty, SL

London Women's March, Getty, SL