Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week
The weekly offers continue...
With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.
iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.
And the deals are quite something too. The Dark Knight movies, all te Jurassic Park films and the Bad Boys trilogy are just some of the great sets of movies you can get right now for a steal of a price.
Here are the 4k movies that are on offer this week.
iTunes for £3.99
Divergent
Insurgent
Allegiant
Early Man
Fargo
Overlord
Murder on the Orient Express
Nobody’s Fool
Pet Sematary
Rain Man
Step Brothers
The Golden Child
The Good the Bad and the Ugly
The Post
What Men Want
Wonder Park
iTunes for £4.99
A Dogs Way Home
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Bumblebee
Cats
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Despicable Me 3
Minions
Dora & The Lost City of Gold
Hitch
Hook
Hotel Transylvania
Ice Age 5
Instant Family
Jason Bourne
Justice League
Jurassic Park
The Lost World
Jurassic Park 3
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mamma Mia
Mamma Mia Here We Go Again
Man of Steel
Men in Black
Motherless Brooklyn
Night School
Rocketman
Sing
Snow White & The Huntsman
The Karate Kid
The Kitchen
The Secret Life of Pets
The Secret Life of Pets 2
iTunes for £5.99
Abominable
Aquaman
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
Black & Blue
Downton Abbey
Dunkirk
Gemini Man
Inception
Like a Boss
My Fair Lady
Playing with Fire
Queen & Slim
Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon
Sonic the Hedgehog
Spiderman
Suicide Squad
The Goldfinch
The Good Liar
The Prestige
The Rhythm Section
Wonder Woman
4K Bundles
Bad Boys 3 Trilogy £14.99
Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy £9.99
Back to the Future Trilogy £14.97
Doctor Sleep & The Shining £9.99
How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99
Fast & The Furious 9 Movie Collection £29.99
Jurassic Park 5 movie collection £14.99
Labyrinth & Dark Crystal £5.99
Resident Evil Collection £19.99
Spider-Man 9 movie collection including Venom £29.99
The Equalizer 1 and 2 £5.99
Zombieland 1 and 2 £9.99
HD iTunes Movie deals
There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Mummy, True Romance, Ted 2, This is Spinal Tap, Love Actually and many more for £3.99.
For £4.99, look for titles like About a Boy, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Upgrade.
