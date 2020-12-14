Best iTunes Movie deals you can buy this week

With the movie-watching world leaning more than ever towards streaming over physical Blu-rays and DVDs (although there are many that still love to see the collection proudly displayed on a shelf), there are now more streaming services than ever offering you great deals on owning movies.

Advertisement

iTunes is one of the biggest such platforms in the UK and each week, sometimes more than once, they give us some fantastic savings on many movies – quite a few in glorious 4K HDR. Considering new 4K releases normally cost around £19.99 to buy on disc, this is a great way to build that UHD collection without breaking the bank.

And the deals are quite something too. The Dark Knight movies, all te Jurassic Park films and the Bad Boys trilogy are just some of the great sets of movies you can get right now for a steal of a price.

Here are the 4k movies that are on offer this week.

iTunes for £3.99

Divergent

Insurgent

Allegiant

Early Man

Fargo

Overlord

Murder on the Orient Express

Nobody’s Fool

Pet Sematary

Rain Man

Step Brothers

The Golden Child

The Good the Bad and the Ugly

The Post

What Men Want

Wonder Park

iTunes for £4.99

A Dogs Way Home

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bumblebee

Cats

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me 3

Minions

Dora & The Lost City of Gold

Hitch

Hook

Hotel Transylvania

Ice Age 5

Instant Family

Jason Bourne

Justice League

Jurassic Park

The Lost World

Jurassic Park 3

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Man of Steel

Men in Black

Motherless Brooklyn

Night School

Rocketman

Sing

Snow White & The Huntsman

The Karate Kid

The Kitchen

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

iTunes for £5.99

Abominable

Aquaman

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Black & Blue

Downton Abbey

Dunkirk

Gemini Man

Inception

Like a Boss

My Fair Lady

Playing with Fire

Queen & Slim

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon

Sonic the Hedgehog

Spiderman

Suicide Squad

The Goldfinch

The Good Liar

The Prestige

The Rhythm Section

Wonder Woman

4K Bundles

Bad Boys 3 Trilogy £14.99

Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy £9.99

Back to the Future Trilogy £14.97

Doctor Sleep & The Shining £9.99

How to Train Your Dragon Trilogy £14.99

Fast & The Furious 9 Movie Collection £29.99

Jurassic Park 5 movie collection £14.99

Labyrinth & Dark Crystal £5.99

Resident Evil Collection £19.99

Spider-Man 9 movie collection including Venom £29.99

The Equalizer 1 and 2 £5.99

Zombieland 1 and 2 £9.99

HD iTunes Movie deals

There are many movies you can buy just in HD too at some bargain prices. Highlights this week include:

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Mummy, True Romance, Ted 2, This is Spinal Tap, Love Actually and many more for £3.99.

For £4.99, look for titles like About a Boy, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Upgrade.

Advertisement

Wondering what is being released in cinemas this year? We have a UK 2020 film releases guide. For more tech news check out our Technology section.