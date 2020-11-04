Bikini Bottom’s best chef SpongeBob SquarePants is returning to the big screen with his third feature-film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run – although you won’t need to leave your living room to watch it!

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is arriving on Netflix for you to kick off lockdown with, and stars a variety of top talent from Keanu Reeves and Snoop Dogg to Awkwafina and Matt Berry.

Fans are finally getting the SpongeBob/Gary origin story they’ve been wanting for 21 years, as the film explores their very first meeting while SpongeBob and Patrick head on a journey to rescue the pet snail from King Poseidon (Matt Berry).

Here’s everything you need to know about The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

When is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run released?

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will arrive in the UK for viewers to stream on Thursday 5th November.

While originally scheduled for a theatrical release in May 2020, the film has faced multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic – with Paramount Pictures eventually scrapping a cinema date altogether.

How to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

The upcoming SpongeBob film will be available to watch on Netflix from the 5th November.

What is The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run about?

The third film in the SpongeBob franchise, Sponge on the Run follows SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick as they embark on a rescue mission to save Gary the snail, who has been “snail-napped” by King Poseidon.

The duo travel to the Lost City of Atlantic City to find Gary, while viewers find out of the origins of SpongeBob and Gary’s meeting for the first time as children.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast

Tom Kenny reprises his role as SpongeBob and Gary the Snail, while Bill Fagerbakke returns to voice Patrick Star, SpongeBob’s dimwitted best friend.

Guest stars include Matt Berry (The IT Crowd, What We Do In the Shadows) as King Poseidon, Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians) as Otto, Keanu Reeves (Speed, John Wick) as Sage, Snoop Dogg as The Gambler, Danny Trejo (Con Air, Breaking Bad) as El Diablo, Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Tuca & Bertie) as Master of Ceremonies and Reggie Watts (The Late Late Show with James Corden) as Chancellor.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run arrives on Netflix on Thursday 5th November.