When does Millie Bobby Brown film The Girls I’ve Been come to Netflix?

Fresh off the heels of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, Netflix has signed on teen actress Millie Bobby Brown for another project: The Girls I’ve Been, an adaptation of the upcoming thriller of the same name by Tess Sharpe.

Brown’s fellow Netflix star Jason Bateman (Ozark) is also involved in the project, and is set to produce alongside Brown’s PCMA Productions.

Here’s what you need to know about the film.

When is The Girls I’ve Been on Netflix?

The film was announced in July 2020 via Deadline, so there’s no news yet regarding when filming will start, or when it will stream.

The book of the same name will be published early next year (2021), so we’ll probably get our hands on a copy long before we get the chance to watch the adaptation – especially with COVID-19 restrictions pausing many filming schedules.

There’s also the chance that Millie Bobby Brown will have to finish filming Stranger Things 3 before moving onto a new project.

The Girls I’ve Been cast

Milly Bobby Brown is the only confirmed casting so far, with more characters and cast members yet to be announced.

The book that the feature film is based on is yet to be released, but it’s reportedly about a young con artist, Nora, who is caught up in a hostage situation at a bank and must use all the tools of her trade to free herself, her girlfriend, and her ex-boyfriend.

Its’ not clear yet whether Brown will play Nora, the protagonist, but it would seem the likely pick.

The Girls I’ve Been trailer

There’s no trailer as of yet – that’s a long way off, but we’ll keep this page updated.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.