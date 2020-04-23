How to watch The Disney Family Singalong on Disney Plus – and full playlist

Disney+ subscribers can join in karaoke-style to their favourite film tunes – alongside some starry guests and their families – during a brand-new one-hour television special.

Subscribers in the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and Canada are now able to watch The Disney Family Singalong, hosted by American TV personality Ryan Seacrest, and featuring songs from old classics like The Jungle Book, to new favourites like Frozen.

The singalong involved a range of musical performances by a mix of stars who sang their takes on classic Disney hits.

Celebrity guests include Auliʻi Cravalho (the voice of Moana), Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a High School Musical cast performance.

Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth will lead a vocal warm-up at the beginning of the special, before the show kicks off with a rendition of “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”.

An “animated character” will also appear on-screen to help guide those viewers unfamiliar with the lyrics.

How can I watch The Disney Family Singalong?

Disney Plus subscribers in the US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Ireland and Canada can watch the episode on their accounts.

Who starred in Disney Family Singalong?

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban and more all sang for the Family Singalong.

There was also a vocal warm up with Kristin Chenoweth, and Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Julianne Hough and Uncle Jesse. Zac Efron popped up, though perhaps not in the way people hoped… and John Stamos made an appearance too.

The big event of the Singalong was a High School Musical reunion song – We’re All In This Together – but due to dodgy Wi-Fi Efron ducked out. Vanessa Hudges, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Raven Symone all joined in with TikTok stars.

Disney Family Singalong playlist

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “Aladdin”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It’s a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

“We’re All In This Together” with Kenny Ortega and the High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies stars. Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven Symone, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, TikTok Sensations; Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

