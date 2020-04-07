How to watch Disney’s new Frozen short films featuring Olaf

Disney has revealed a new series of short films called At Home with Olaf, featuring the beloved character from the Frozen film series.

The first episode, titled Fun with Snow, landed on Monday 6th April on Disney Animation’s Twitter page and sees Olaf playing a game with an adorable living snowball.

The new clips have been created from home by animator Hyrum Osmond, with Hollywood star Josh Gad reprising his voice role as the title character.

The series has been made entirely from home to comply with coronavirus safety regulations, giving families and Frozen fans a little something to look forward to.

At Home with Olaf will consist of 20 unique shorts in total, and there will be a new one posted online every day this week.

Check out the first episode below…

Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020

The studio, which also produced the likes of Tangled and Moana, recently launched its brand new streaming service Disney Plus in the UK and many other European countries.

It is the exclusive home of Star Wars series The Mandalorian in the UK, as well as other much-anticipated originals such as the live-action Lady and the Tramp movie.

Last week, Disney announced that its upcoming young adult adaptation Artemis Fowl would be skipping a cinema release entirely and going straight to the streaming platform.

