When was Lady and the Tramp released?

Lady and the Tramp has been released on Disney Plus UK - it was released in the US on 12th November 2019.

How can I watch the Lady and Tramp remake?

There's only one place you can watch Lady and the Tramp. As a Disney+ original it's on the new streaming platform.

You can get Disney Plus with a seven-day free trial, or subscribe for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month.

Who is in the Lady and the Tramp cast?

The remake features the voices of Tessa Thompson (as Lady) and Justin Theroux (as Tramp) who are joined by Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Janelle Monáe and Benedict Wong as additional voice artists.

A selection of actors appearing on screen, such as Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann (as Tramp’s owners Darling and Jim), Yvette Nicole Brown (as Jim’s Aunt Sarah), as well as F. Murray Abraham and Ken Jeong (respectively playing Tony and Joe).

Is there a trailer for Lady and the Tramp?

Absolutely – Disney released a few trailers for the film, teasing some of the characters and a number of the locations featured. The trailer shows the real-life dogs, as well as introducing the tagline ‘Be loyal, be brave, be loved’.

What is Lady and the Tramp about?

The film is pitched as an authentic remake of Walt Disney’s animation of the same name, detailing the unlikely relationship between a pampered Cocker Spaniel and an inner-city stray who shows her his side of town, during which romance blooms.

The remake is no longer set in Paris - meaning that iconic scene changes - but, instead it's in New Orleans.

Lady and the Tramp is now on Disney Plus UK.