Real name Alfred Matthew, the US musical-comedy star is best known for parody tracks like White and Nerdy, Amish Paradise and Fat — as well as a new feature film.

Weird Al Yankovic is embarking on a four-date UK tour in 2023. Want tickets? Here's how to get yours today.

He's amassed fans around the world thanks to his ability to turn popular songs into laugh-out-loud parodies and now, UK fans are getting a chance to see him live and in the flesh in 2023 as he departs on the interestingly titled Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

Weird Al's first taste of fame came as a child when, in 1976, South Carolina radio personality Dr Memento played his song Belvedere Cruisin' after a young Weird Al passed it to him during a school visit.

More recently, Weird Al has been brought back into the spotlight by an off-beat largely fictional biopic film, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al. The RadioTimes.com team gave the film three stars in our full review of Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story.

Read on for the latest advice on grabbing tickets to Weird Al's UK tour.

When is the Weird Al UK tour?

The tour is set to take place in February of next year, with Weird Al performing live at four UK venues. Check out the full list below.

12th February — O2 Academy Glasgow

13th February — O2 Apollo Manchester

14th February — O2 Academy Birmingham

16th February — The London Paladium

When do tickets for the Weird Al UK tour go on sale?

Today, O2 presales are already live and running as we speak. So, if you're an eligible O2 customer you'll be able to beat the Ticketmaster queue and grab tickets.

Otherwise, you'll need to hang on for the general sale, which starts this Friday 11th November at 10am.

How to get tickets for the Weird Al UK tour

The most important advice for bagging tickets is pretty simple — head onto the Ticketmaster site before the sale goes live. This will bag you a better place in the queue.

Of course, if you have access to a presale then that's an even better way! Happy ticket hunting.

