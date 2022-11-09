The tour represents Peter Kay's return to the spotlight after 12 years away from stand-up comedy. In that time, he's won awards for Peter Kay's Car Share — a sitcom which he wrote and starred in — but not performed the sort of live stand-up that made his name. Now, he's set to become the first comedian ever to have a residency at the O2 Arena.

Peter Kay has announced he will perform a monthly residency at London's iconic O2 Arena. This news follows hot on the heels of his comeback tour announcement earlier this week.

The well-loved Bolton funny-man is set to appear at the famous venue once a month for 11 months, beginning on December 16th.

A long-running residency at the O2 is a tough gig though, as he joked to the BBC: "There's basically been me and Prince who have done it and look what happened to him".

He added: "No matter who you are, if you're not funny they won't laugh," he said. "I've done a few - people keep calling them secret gigs but they're not secret... I over-analyse it all… but anyway, they've been going well."

Buy Peter Kay tickets for the London's O2 at Ticketmaster

When are Peter Kay's London shows at the O2?

The new shows at London's O2 will run monthly for almost a year, beginning this December.

Here's a full list of all the 2023 O2 dates:

How to get tickets to Peter Kay's O2 London residency

If one of these dates suits you and you want to see one of Britain's favourite comedians live and in the flesh, you'll need to get over to the Ticketmaster website when the tickets go on sale this Saturday, 12th November, at 10am.

We recommend making sure you're on the site well ahead of that 10am start time. This helps you get to the front of the queue and secure your tickets when the sale starts. It's worth taking the extra time as these tickets are sure to be in high demand. We've already seen huge online interest in tickets for Kay's comeback shows.

Buy Peter Kay tickets for the London's O2 at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more from RadioTimes.com, head over to our Going Out section. We've got everything from recommendations on the best West End shows to tips on how to get cheap Alton Tower tickets.