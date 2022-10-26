The pop-punk band from Tennessee are best known for their energetic performances and sometimes dark lyrical stylings. Tracks like Misery Business and The Only Exception have brought them mainstream fame and they've received numerous awards, with the new 2023 album is set to be their sixth.

Paramore have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland set to go ahead next year alongside the band's new album, This is Why. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to get tickets today.

Buy Paramore UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Now, with five UK tour dates to aim for, there are multiple chances for UK fans to see the US rockers live and in the flesh next year.

The tour starts in Cardiff in April 2023, before taking Hayley Williams and co up to Glasgow, then to Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Paramore UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

The presale began this morning — 26th October — at 10am for anyone who has pre-ordered Paramore's new album. Those who pre-order will get a code allowing them access to the presale. If you're considering buying the album anyway, this is a great way to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Otherwise you'll have to wait for the general sale, which begins this Friday (28th October) at 10am.

How to get tickets to the Paramore UK tour

The best way to get tickets ahead of the rush is to pre-order the new album for yourself. This gives you access to the presale and the earliest tickets.

If you don't want to pre-order it, the best thing to do is make sure you're on the Ticketmaster site well ahead of that 10am kick off time on Friday. This will ensure you're at the head of the queue when it starts. Good luck!

