"I don’t know if you’ve heard but Sigourney Weaver’s in it!" laughs Horne, speaking in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com.

"I know Jamie is known for working with high-profiled people but I texted him after the announcement and said, 'this is getting silly now,'"

Playing the lead part of Prospero, Weaver’s casting announcement came hot on the heels of Lloyd’s sold-out production of Romeo and Juliet starring Tom Holland.

It was also simultaneously announced his next production in 2025 would be Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell.

Mathew Horne in rehearsals for The Tempest. Marc-Brenner

Horne said the casting was "inspired and on another level," leading him to be even more shocked when his own phone call came.

"I didn’t expect to be working with Jamie again, especially this having not done any professional Shakespeare myself. I was just so excited to even be considered for it.

"He’s put his trust in me for this big event theatre piece, although I’m only a small part of it, I’m thrilled."

Horne and Lloyd first worked together on the limited run and UK tour of The Homecoming. Now, since getting into the rehearsal room, the actor has described the process as "nothing short of blissful.

"They are everything I hoped they’d be and more, with all Jamie Lloyd’s rehearsal rooms, they’re full of love and respect and playfulness – which is what theatre should be about."

He added: "When Sigourney’s rehearsing I feel like magic is happening."

The Tempest. Marc Brenner

Previews of The Tempest have already started with opening night taking place on 20th December. In the build-up, Horne said his biggest wish would be for the play to bring in new audiences.

"One of [Lloyd’s] principles is bringing theatre to a broader audience and I think it’s really important that we deliver an inclusive show.

"I really hope we get new people in – people who haven’t been to the theatre before. Even if they’re just coming to see Sigourney Weaver that’s brilliant, at least that gets them in the theatre watching the play."

Alluding to high ticket prices and a trend of inaccessible plays, Horne said exclusivity was a real problem in theatre at the moment, he continued: "It's important, the work he does, it’s a real blessing to be working with someone who’s on a mission to make things less exclusive.

"The West End needs people like Jamie."

But, turning his attention back to the play, Horne finished off by saying it’s an "intense science fiction fantastical story and it feels out of this world". So whether you’re a fan of Shakespeare, Gavin & Stacey, sci-fi, or Galaxy Quest, chances are this show will have something for you.

