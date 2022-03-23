Kaiser Chiefs 2022 tour: full list of UK dates and how to get tickets

With presale tickets now live, the tour is set to take the Kaiser Chiefs all over the UK. Plus, they'll be performing in the Republic of Ireland at Big Top festival , in Galway.

The Kaiser Chiefs are one of Britain's iconic modern rock groups. Known for hits like Ruby, Modern Way and I Predict a Riot, the hit-makers have announced a huge UK tour for 2022.

Founded in Leeds in 2000, the band has released seven studio albums to date and won three Brit awards, as well as netting plenty of top ten hits. The group said on Twitter: "We’re so excited to announce we’re going on tour across the UK this November with very special guests The Fratellis and The Sherlocks."

Frontman, Ricky Wilson, told BANG Showbiz that there's a good chance the group will be performing some brand new music during the upcoming tour. He said: “We have a lot of material [...] you’ll probably hear something from those sessions in spring.”

So, if you're ready to hear the Kaiser Chiefs live in 2022, read on for our guidance on grabbing your tickets today.

Kaiser Chiefs tour 2022: When are the UK shows?

The Kaiser Chiefs tour begins in Swansea, in November, with the group going on to perform in a huge array of UK venues throughout the month.

The full list of UK venues and dates is:

When do Kaiser Chiefs tour tickets go on sale?

The general on-sale tickets for the tour in November go on sale Friday 25th March at 9am, at Ticketmaster.

We'd recommend getting yourself on the site ahead of time, as some of these tour dates will be in huge demand.

There is currently an O2 Priority presale live, so if you can take advantage of that, we suggest doing so.

There are also a couple of shows earlier in the year, currently on sale, but these do have more limited availability. These include a Doncaster show on 3rd June and an August date in Sunderland.

How much do Kaiser Chiefs tickets cost?

An adult ticket to Kaiser Chiefs June shows costs around £40-£50 and we're expecting a similar price bracket for the November tour when the general sale goes live.

Who will be supporting Kaiser Chiefs?

The supporting acts for the November tour are exciting too. The band announced the news that The Fratellis and The Sherlocks will be joining them on tour via Twitter.

Formed in 2005, The Fratellis offer a similarly boisterous, fun brand of rock music to the Kaiser Chiefs and are an ideal support group for the tour as a result. They're best known for their top ten hits, Chelsea Dagger and Whistle for the Choir.

Indie rockers from Barnsley, the Sherlocks, share the Kaiser Chiefs Yorkshire roots and are another on-brand support group for the tour. Together, the three bands are bound to entertain.

