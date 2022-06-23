The movie is set on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, where a wealthy businessman (John Hammond) and a team of scientists have created a wildlife park of previously-extinct dinosaurs. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll know a power shutdown has catastrophic consequences as Hammond’s family struggle to outrun the escaped dinosaurs.

When the first Jurassic Park film premiered in 1993, audiences had never seen anything like it before.

Jurassic Park has been succeeded by five sequels. The first two came soon after the original’s 1993 release, and a Jurassic Park resurgence in 2015 saw Jurassic World’s release, followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion.

Now, a new kind of Jurassic experience is here. The dinosaurs have made their way from Isla Nublar off the coast of Costa Rica to ExCeL London for Jurassic World: The Exhibition. This hotly-anticipated immersive experience features life-sized moving dinosaurs, plus sound effects, strobe lighting and theatrical fog to make the experience all the more realistic.

Buy tickets for Jurassic World: The Exhibition from £22.50 at Fever

Where in London is Jurassic World: The Exhibition?

Jurassic World: The Exhibition has come to London, and the RadioTimes.com team for one, are excited!

The immersive experience is held at ExCeL London. You can buy tickets now for dates starting Thursday 25th August 2022.

How to get to ExCeL London

Once you’ve made your way to the big smoke, there are plenty of ways to get to ExCeL London, where the dinosaurs are let loose.

You can hop on the brand-new Elizabeth line to Custom House station, or catch the Underground and DLR — the ExCeL can be accessed by two DLR stations: Custom House and Prince Regent.

If you’re travelling from outside of London by car you might want to park at ExCeL, and there are plenty of spaces, too, with over 2,000 spots located underneath the venue. Parking will cost you £20 for up to 24 hours. However, there’s the option to buy a £12 all-day parking spot when you purchase your Jurassic World: The Exhibition ticket — that’s a huge 40% saving.

Use postcode E16 1XL to find the venue if you are travelling from the west, or E16 1FR if you are arriving from the east.

How to get tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition

If you want to bag tickets for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, head over to Fever now, with adult prices starting from £22.50. All ages are welcome to this immersive experience.

