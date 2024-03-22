The tour will now carry on into next year, with the additional shows taking place in Reading, Sheffield, Bath and more.

He's also booked a new show at the Liverpool Empire for this November.

Announcing this extension, Bishop said: "I’m delighted to be adding these additional dates to my 'Back At It' tour. The work in progress shows started about 10 days ago - the juices are flowing again and the response from the audiences has been incredible. I’m looking forward to seeing many more of you out there on the road."

Back At It has been a return to the road for Bishop after spending two years focusing on TV presenting and stage acting. Last year, he took part in a four-month tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen, and of course before then he spent time away with a certain Time Lord.

So, if you missed out on tickets the first time, here's a perfect opportunity to seize your chance.

John Bishop has added an extra 25 dates to his Back At It tour, including shows in Liverpool, Sheffield and Bath. Here's the full list of new dates and venues:

How much do John Bishop UK tour tickets cost?

The tickets to the first set of shows started at £27.50, but of course the costs will vary depending on venue and seating.

The new shows will go on sale at 10am today, Friday 22nd March, through Ticketmaster.

You may also still be able to get tickets to the 2024 shows, but beware that availability is low.

Buy John Bishop tickets at Ticketmaster

