How to get John Bishop tickets as new 2025 tour dates go live today
The comedian is definitely getting back at it with 25 extra dates added in 2025.
Comedian turned Doctor Who star John Bishop has extended his new stand-up tour into 2025 due to "phenomenal demand".
Bishop started his Back At It tour earlier this month but has already added an extra 25 dates to the schedule, taking the grand total of shows up to 86.
The tour will now carry on into next year, with the additional shows taking place in Reading, Sheffield, Bath and more.
He's also booked a new show at the Liverpool Empire for this November.
Announcing this extension, Bishop said: "I’m delighted to be adding these additional dates to my 'Back At It' tour. The work in progress shows started about 10 days ago - the juices are flowing again and the response from the audiences has been incredible. I’m looking forward to seeing many more of you out there on the road."
Back At It has been a return to the road for Bishop after spending two years focusing on TV presenting and stage acting. Last year, he took part in a four-month tour of Mother Goose with Ian McKellen, and of course before then he spent time away with a certain Time Lord.
So, if you missed out on tickets the first time, here's a perfect opportunity to seize your chance.
Buy John Bishop tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the extra dates and venues for John Bishop UK tour?
John Bishop has added an extra 25 dates to his Back At It tour, including shows in Liverpool, Sheffield and Bath. Here's the full list of new dates and venues:
- 5th Nov 2024 – Liverpool, The Empire
- 14th Feb 2024 – Weymouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 15th Feb 2024 – Portsmouth, Guildhall
- 16th Feb 2024 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 21st Feb 2024 – Rhyl, Pavilion
- 3pm, 22nd Feb 2024 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
- 7pm, 22nd Feb 2024 – High Wycombe, Swan Theatre
- 27th Feb 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 28th Feb 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 1st Mar 2024 – Worthing, Assembly Hall
- 5th Mar 2024 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 6th Mar 2024 – Reading, Hexagon Theatre
- 7th Mar 2024 – Reading, Hexagon Theatre
- 3pm, 8th Mar 2024 – Chatham, Central Theatre
- 7pm, 8th Mar 2024 – Chatham, Central Theatre
- 14th Mar 2024 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
- 3pm, 15th Mar 2024 – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- 7pm, 15th Mar 2024 – Sheffield, Sheffield City Hall Oval Hall
- 20th Mar 2024 – Bristol, Beacon
- 21st Mar 2024 – Bath, Forum
- 22nd Mar 2024 – Bath, Forum
- 27th Mar 2024 – Torquay, Princess Theatre
- 28th Mar 2024 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 3pm, 29th Mar 2024 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 7pm, 29th Mar 2024 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
How much do John Bishop UK tour tickets cost?
The tickets to the first set of shows started at £27.50, but of course the costs will vary depending on venue and seating.
How to get John Bishop tickets for new 2025 UK tour dates
The new shows will go on sale at 10am today, Friday 22nd March, through Ticketmaster.
You may also still be able to get tickets to the 2024 shows, but beware that availability is low.
