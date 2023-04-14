The former One Direction star added 10 extra shows to Love on Tour, which will wrap up the singer’s performances in the UK. The news was announced yesterday and tickets are still available now, so live while you’re young and grab some!

Apparently adding extra concert dates at the drop of the hat is just a sign of the times, because everyone seems to be doing it. Now, Harry Styles has jumped on that bandwagon as he’s added an extra set of UK dates to his 2023 tour.

The shows include four dates at London’s Wembley Arena and a final two performances at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in June. Styles is being supported across all his UK and Europe shows by the indie rock band Wet Leg and will be ending the tour in Italy this July.

The Love on Tour tour (thanks Harry) has been going on since 2021 after being postponed twice due to the COVID pandemic. With stops in North and South America, Oceania, Asia and Europe, this has been a mammoth effort and sold thousands of tickets to adoring fans worldwide. The North American stint sold a whopping 719,000 tickets and made $95 million in sales and the European run sold an extra 638,000.

The shows are a celebration of the singer’s second and third studio albums Fine Line and Harry’s House, which as you probably know, cleaned up at this year’s Grammys. Thanks to songs like Late Night Talking and Satellite, the superstar won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, as well as Artist of the Year.

So, whether you’re a hard-core One Direction tween or are just in it for the solo career, here’s how you can grab a spot at one of Harry Styles’ extra UK shows.

Styles’ European tour will start this May and see the singer return to his homeland on the 22nd with two shows in Coventry. He’ll then head on to perform in Scotland, London, and Cardiff, plus an additional show in Dublin. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

How to get Harry Styles Love on Tour 2023 tickets today

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. There’s still some availability on all the shows but the Wembley and Cardiff dates are likely to sell out first so you’ll have to be quick. The prices of the remaining tickets start at around £50 but will go up depending on how close you want to be to the stage.

