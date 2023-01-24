The semi-finals are taking place tonight (Tuesday 24th January) and tomorrow, with Southampton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United battling it out to take home the trophy. The Carabao Cup final is taking place on Sunday 26th February at Wembley Stadium.

Good news, football fans! It's the Carabao Cup final in February, and we have all the information you need to get your hands on some tickets.

The Carabao Cup — officially known as the EFL Cup — is the major domestic football league in England. This competition is open to any teams from the top four leagues in English football: Premier, Championship, League One and League Two.

Southampton and Newcastle are playing tonight (in fact, the game has just kicked off) and Nottingham Forest are playing Manchester United tomorrow, with the final promising to be an exciting event next month.

It's been a gripping tournament so far this season. Tonight's game should be interesting, with Southampton hoping to make it to Wembley for the first time in seven years after they made it to the final in 2017. They've been playing well in the league so far with an especially impressive win against giants Manchester City in their quarter-finals.

Newcastle, however, are having their best season in years - and for the side to get to the semi-final is seriously exciting for fans. Only time will tell if they make it all the way.

If it's looking increasingly likely that your team are going to make it to the final (Newcastle fans, we're looking at you), you might be thinking about trying to get hold of some tickets. It's not everyday you get to see your team play at Wembley, after all.

Here's all you need to know to get your hands on some tickets and see the 2023 Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

How to get last-minute tickets to the Carabao Cup 2023 final

Tickets for the Carabao Cup final are set to be in high demand, with prices likely to reflect this. In fact, we think they're only going to get pricier as it gets closer to the match, so if you know you want to go we'd definitely recommend buying sooner rather than later.

Tickets are on sale at the moment from LiveFootballTickets. You can buy for either club section, with the exact clubs playing being confirmed after the semi-final matches have been played. As usual, at Wembley there are also short side and long side tickets depending on your preferred view and budget.

At the moment, tickets are starting at £724, but the sky's the limit if you're willing to spend, with a pair of club level long side tickets setting you back a cool £2,950 each (that's £5,900 in total!).

There are also even pricier VIP hospitality tickets, such as in the Bobby Moore fine dining restaurant where you'll get a gourmet meal and unlimited champagne, as well as the chance to rub shoulders with football legends and celebs alike.

Buy tickets for the Carabao Cup final from £724 at LiveFootballTickets

