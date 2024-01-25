Langford is best known as Melanie Bush, companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors from 1986-87, who also made a recent return to the role for the 60th anniversary specials. But this spring, she’s heading back to the stage to play Barbara Castle in this highly anticipated concert.

Made in Dagenham dramatises the real-life Ford sewing machinists strike of 1968, which aimed for equal pay for women.

The story was turned into a comedy-drama in 2010 starring Sally Hawkins and Bob Hoskins. It later premiered at the West End in 2014 at the Adelphi Theatre to positive reviews.

Now back for its 10th anniversary, the upcoming concert will see Pixie Lott make her musical theatre debut as Rita O’Grady and Killian Donnelly take a break from his current role as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

As for Langford, this will be only the latest performance in a theatre career that started all the way back when she was seven. Throughout the years the 59-year-old has starred in some of London’s biggest productions including 42nd Street, Chicago, and 9 to 5.

Here’s how you can get tickets to this one-off anniversary concert.

Buy Made in Dagenham tickets at LW Theatres

When is Made in Dagenham at the London Palladium?

Made in Dagenham. Bright Media

This anniversary performance of Made in Dagenham will be coming to the London Palladium for one night and one night only this March. Here’s the details:

7:30pm, Saturday 16th March 2024 – London Palladium

The Palladium sits right in the heart of London’s West End so you’ve got plenty of options for getting there. You can either head to Oxford Circus (on the Bakerloo, Victoria and Central lines) or walk from Bond Street (Jubilee, Central and Elizabeth lines) or Covent Garden (Piccadilly line).

How to get tickets to see Bonnie Langford in Made in Dagenham

Tickets for Made in Dagenham are on sale now at LW Theatres. As a one-off performance, we suggest you snap up your tickets quickly so you don’t miss out.

How much do Made in Dagenham tickets cost?

Tickets for Made in Dagenham start at £25, which will be for the seats at the edge of the Grand Circle. If you want to sit more centrally, you’re looking at paying more in the realm of £55 to £75, and the best seats in the stalls will set you back £90.

