Boardmasters 2023: line-up, prices and how to get last-minute tickets for this weekend
The festival by the sea which boasts Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine as headliners, is returning to Cornwall this weekend. Here's how to bag last minute tickets.
It looks like us Brits are due some good luck with the weather this week, and it's about time, too! So if your plans were to hibernate this weekend to avoid the rain, and now you're re-considering, why not head to Cornwall for a live music event? We hear there's plenty of amazing acts to enjoy.
Boardmasters festival kicked off today (Wednesday 9th August), and it's running until Sunday 13th August. There are plenty of day and weekend tickets available, so if you've just decided to head to the coast for sunny days listening to live music, you're not too late to book tickets.
As well as stages housing some of the biggest artists in the UK, such as Little Simz and Liam Gallagher, Boardmasters is also home of the UK's largest silent disco, which runs across two stages. On top of that, the Boardmasters festival is quite literally by the sea (on Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach to be precise), and there's the option to try out coasteering, bodyboarding, paddleboarding, and kayaking — Glastonbury may have had Elton John, but did it have snorkelling?
Here's how you can get last-minute tickets to Boardmasters 2023.
Buy Boardmasters tickets at See Tickets
Boardmasters 2023 line-up: Who is playing this weekend?
Lorde, Liam Gallagher, and Florence + The Machine are set to headline Boardmasters, on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. They'll be joined by special guests Ben Howard, Cypress Hill, Little Simz, Raye, Dermot Kennedy, Four Tet, and Bru-C. While Dylan, Cassyette, Kid Kapichi, Jockstrap, Connie Constance, Gwenno, Katachafire, Gretel Hanlyn and Wunderhorse will perform on the smaller stages.
If DJs are more your bag, Boardmasters has that covered, too. Bringing the party to the Cornish coast is Ben Nicky, Dimension, Kanine, Kings of the Rollers, INJA, Paul Woolford B2B Danny Howard, TSHA, Belters Only, and Charlie Tee.
Where is Boardmasters 2023?
Boardmasters is located on Trebelsue Farm, Watergate Bay in Newquay. Watergate Bay hosts the music festival, whereas Fistral Beach puts on the festival's surf competition. The two sites are approximately a one hour and 20-minute walk away from each other, or, you can take a 13-minute shuttle bus.
To get to the festival, travelling to Newquay Station is probably your best bet, as there are shuttle buses outside the station to take you and your fellow music-loving friends to the festival.
How close is Boardmasters festival from the beach?
Boardmasters is based on the gorgeous Cornish coastline, and its beaches are in walking distance from the music festival.
How much do Boardmasters tickets 2023 cost?
At the time of writing, tickets start from £15 for children, and £99.50 for adults. There are currently tickets left for Friday Day and Friday Day VIP, as well as child day tickets throughout the weekend. A lot of the other ticket options are available through re-sale.
How to get Boardmasters 2023 tickets
Tickets for Boardmasters festival are on sale right now at See Tickets. As the festival has already begun, we'd recommend acting fast if you'd like to secure last-minute tickets.
