As well as stages housing some of the biggest artists in the UK, such as Little Simz and Liam Gallagher, Boardmasters is also home of the UK's largest silent disco, which runs across two stages. On top of that, the Boardmasters festival is quite literally by the sea (on Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach to be precise), and there's the option to try out coasteering, bodyboarding, paddleboarding, and kayaking — Glastonbury may have had Elton John, but did it have snorkelling?

Here's how you can get last-minute tickets to Boardmasters 2023.

Boardmasters 2023 line-up: Who is playing this weekend?

Lorde, Liam Gallagher, and Florence + The Machine are set to headline Boardmasters, on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, respectively. They'll be joined by special guests Ben Howard, Cypress Hill, Little Simz, Raye, Dermot Kennedy, Four Tet, and Bru-C. While Dylan, Cassyette, Kid Kapichi, Jockstrap, Connie Constance, Gwenno, Katachafire, Gretel Hanlyn and Wunderhorse will perform on the smaller stages.

If DJs are more your bag, Boardmasters has that covered, too. Bringing the party to the Cornish coast is Ben Nicky, Dimension, Kanine, Kings of the Rollers, INJA, Paul Woolford B2B Danny Howard, TSHA, Belters Only, and Charlie Tee.

Where is Boardmasters 2023?

Boardmasters is located on Trebelsue Farm, Watergate Bay in Newquay. Watergate Bay hosts the music festival, whereas Fistral Beach puts on the festival's surf competition. The two sites are approximately a one hour and 20-minute walk away from each other, or, you can take a 13-minute shuttle bus.

To get to the festival, travelling to Newquay Station is probably your best bet, as there are shuttle buses outside the station to take you and your fellow music-loving friends to the festival.

How close is Boardmasters festival from the beach?

Boardmasters is based on the gorgeous Cornish coastline, and its beaches are in walking distance from the music festival.

How much do Boardmasters tickets 2023 cost?

At the time of writing, tickets start from £15 for children, and £99.50 for adults. There are currently tickets left for Friday Day and Friday Day VIP, as well as child day tickets throughout the weekend. A lot of the other ticket options are available through re-sale.

How to get Boardmasters 2023 tickets

Tickets for Boardmasters festival are on sale right now at See Tickets. As the festival has already begun, we'd recommend acting fast if you'd like to secure last-minute tickets.

For more on live music, be sure to stay up to date with our Going Out section, where we have guides on how to get cheap concert tickets and the best UK festivals.