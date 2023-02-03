With a new album means a tour in support of it, and Parks has delivered! She’ll be visiting London and Dublin armed with My Soft Machine material, including the brand new record Weightless.

Arlo Parks has provided the soundtrack to many a sad bus journey; looking out of the window at the rain with Cola then Black Dog humming in our ears has us feeling like we’re in a coming-of-age movie. The singer-songwriter’s first album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, was the defining tracklist of a generation - and she’s just announced a second album, My Soft Machine, coming 26th May this year.

Speaking about the tour on Twitter, Parks gushed: “My Soft Machine tour!!! I can’t wait to reunite with uuuuuu all and share all the new goodness.” She also shared a photo of a previous concert, saying: “This is one of my favourite show photos — playing shows is an exchange, there’s something sacred about it, I love the family we’ve created in these rooms!”

At just 22 years old, Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, known professionally as Arlo Parks, has a huge list of achievements under her belt. In November 2018, Parks made her music debut with the song Cola, a track about feeling bitter about but missing a cheating lover. Her first EP, Super Sad Generation, came out in 2019, and that same year, she performed at The Great Escape, Latitude and Glastonbury festivals.

We have a lot of love for Parks’s Collapsed in Sunbeams album, and so did the critics. Her debut studio album earned her the Mercury Prize for Best Album, as well as nominations for Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best British Female Solo Artist at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

Speaking about Collapsed in Sunbeams, Parks said: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia – I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

We have no doubt that My Soft Machine will be every bit as special as her first album. To see Arlo Parks live in London and Dublin, here’s how to secure tickets.

Buy Arlo Parks tickets at Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster Ireland

Parks chose her stage name as a distinctive pseudonym, much like King Krule and Frank Ocean. As well as her own Collapsed in Sunbeams tour, the London artist has performed as the opening act for the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Clairo. This time around, though, Parks is all ours for her own My Soft Machine tour. Here is the complete list of UK venues and dates:

Arlo Parks 2023 tour: when do tickets go on sale?

General on-sale for the My Soft Machine tour is happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 3rd February).

As there are only two dates, one in London and one in Dublin, tickets are bound to sell out quickly. Take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide for some top tips at getting to the front of the line.

Buy Arlo Parks tickets at Ticketmaster

Seeing Arlo Parks live would be a great experience to do with a loved one.