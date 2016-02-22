Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Lara Pulver triumph at WhatsOnStage awards
Hamlet and Gypsy lead the award wins at the 16th annual ceremony, as Kinky Boots and Les Misérables also scoop prizes
Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicole Kidman took the top gongs at this year’s 16th annual WhatsOnStage awards.
Cumberbatch took home Best Actor for his portrayal of the Danish prince in Hamlet, while Kidman scooped the award for Best Actress for her turn as scientist Rosalind Franklin in Photograph 51.
The viewer-voted awards also saw Judi Dench earn a brand-new trophy, winning Best Supporting Actress for the part of Paulina in The Winter’s Tale. Imelda Staunton joined the list of winners for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Momma Rose in the critically acclaimed Gypsy.
Matt Henry scooped a win for his portrayal of drag queen Lola in Kinky Boots while Mark Gatiss won Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Three Days in the Country.
But it was Hamlet and Gypsy that left the night tied at the top, with four wins apiece. Hamlet added Best Play Revival, Best Set Design and Best Lighting Design to Cumberbatch’s win. Gypsy scooped Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Lara Pulver), Best Musical Revival and Best Director (Jonathan Kent) alongside Staunton’s victory.
More like this
Kinky Boots also had a fruitful night winning Best New Musical alongside Henry’s win. Mary Poppins took home Best Regional Production while Les Misérables won Best West End Show.
Read the full list of winners below:
Best Actor in a Play
Benedict Cumberbatch, Hamlet
James McAvoy, The Ruling Class
Bradley Cooper, The Elephant Man
Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King
Alex Hassell, Henry V
Best Actress in a Play
Nicole Kidman, Photograph 51
Denise Gough, People, Places and Things
Lia Williams, Oresteia
Rosalie Craig, As You Like It
Harriet Walter, Death of a Salesman
Best Actor in a Musical
Matt Henry, Kinky Boots
Killian Donnelly, Kinky Boots
Michael Ball, Mack and Mabel
Sam Mackay, In the Heights
Ben Forster, Elf the Musical
Best Actress in a Musical
Imelda Staunton, Gypsy
Beverley Knight, Cats
Kimberley Walsh, Elf the Musical
Lily Frazer, In the Heights
Katie Brayben, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Mark Gatiss, Three Days in the Country
Ciaran Hinds, Hamlet
Bertie Carvel, Bakkhai
Johnny Flynn, Hangmen
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Hamlet
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Judi Dench, The Winter's Tale
Sian Brooke, Hamlet
Anastasia Hille, Hamlet
Imogen Doel, The Importance of Being Earnest
Patsy Ferran, As You Like It
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
David Bedella, In The Heights
Lucas Rush, American Idiot
Alexis Gerred, American Idiot
Jack Edwards, Mack and Mabel
Peter Davison, Gypsy
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Lara Pulver, Gypsy
Jennie Dale, Elf the Musical
Amy Lennox, Kinky Boots
Lauren Samuels, Bend It Like Beckham
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, In The Heights
Best New Play
Photograph 51
Hangmen
Oppenheimer
People, Places and Things
Farinelli and the King
Best New Musical
Kinky Boots
Bend It Like Beckham
Elf the Musical
Beautiful
In The Heights
Best Play Revival
Hamlet
Importance of Being Earnest
The Ruling Class
Death of a Salesman
Oresteia
Best Musical Revival
Gypsy
Cats
High Society
Mack and Mabel
American Idiot
Best Direction
Gypsy, Jonathan Kent
Hamlet, Lyndsey Turner
In The Heights, Luke Sheppard
American Idiot, Racky Plews
Kinky Boots, Jerry Mitchell
Best Choreography
Kinky Boots, Jerry Mitchell
In The Heights, Drew McOnie
High Society, Nathan M Wright
Gypsy, Stephen Mear
American Idiot, Racky Plews
Best Set Design
Hamlet, Es Devlin
American Idiot, Sara Perks
Kinky Boots, David Rockwell
In The Heights, Takis
Gypsy, Anthony Ward
Best Lighting Design
Hamlet, Jane Cox
In The Heights, Howard Hudson
American Idiot, Tim Deiling
Kinky Boots, Kenneth Posner
Gypsy, Mark Henderson
Best Off-West End Production
Carrie the Musical, Southwark Playhouse
Shock Treatment, King's Head Theatre
You Won't Succeed on Broadway If You Don't Have Any Jews, St James's Theatre
Grand Hotel, Southwark Playhouse
Assassins, Menier Chocolate Factory
Best Regional Production
Mary Poppins, tour
Mack and Mabel, Chichester Festival Theatre and tour
Anything Goes, Sheffield Crucible and tour
Hairspray, tour
Henry V, RSC
Best West End Show
Les Misérables
Wicked
Kinky Boots
Miss Saigon
Matilda
Equity Award for Services to Theatre
Kenneth Branagh