The viewer-voted awards also saw Judi Dench earn a brand-new trophy, winning Best Supporting Actress for the part of Paulina in The Winter’s Tale. Imelda Staunton joined the list of winners for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Momma Rose in the critically acclaimed Gypsy.

Matt Henry scooped a win for his portrayal of drag queen Lola in Kinky Boots while Mark Gatiss won Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Three Days in the Country.

But it was Hamlet and Gypsy that left the night tied at the top, with four wins apiece. Hamlet added Best Play Revival, Best Set Design and Best Lighting Design to Cumberbatch’s win. Gypsy scooped Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Lara Pulver), Best Musical Revival and Best Director (Jonathan Kent) alongside Staunton’s victory.

Kinky Boots also had a fruitful night winning Best New Musical alongside Henry’s win. Mary Poppins took home Best Regional Production while Les Misérables won Best West End Show.

Read the full list of winners below:

Best Actor in a Play

Benedict Cumberbatch, Hamlet

James McAvoy, The Ruling Class

Bradley Cooper, The Elephant Man

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Alex Hassell, Henry V

Best Actress in a Play

Nicole Kidman, Photograph 51

Denise Gough, People, Places and Things

Lia Williams, Oresteia

Rosalie Craig, As You Like It

Harriet Walter, Death of a Salesman

Best Actor in a Musical

Matt Henry, Kinky Boots

Killian Donnelly, Kinky Boots

Michael Ball, Mack and Mabel

Sam Mackay, In the Heights

Ben Forster, Elf the Musical

Best Actress in a Musical

Imelda Staunton, Gypsy

Beverley Knight, Cats

Kimberley Walsh, Elf the Musical

Lily Frazer, In the Heights

Katie Brayben, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Best Supporting Actor in a Play

Mark Gatiss, Three Days in the Country

Ciaran Hinds, Hamlet

Bertie Carvel, Bakkhai

Johnny Flynn, Hangmen

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Hamlet

Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Judi Dench, The Winter's Tale

Sian Brooke, Hamlet

Anastasia Hille, Hamlet

Imogen Doel, The Importance of Being Earnest

Patsy Ferran, As You Like It

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

David Bedella, In The Heights

Lucas Rush, American Idiot

Alexis Gerred, American Idiot

Jack Edwards, Mack and Mabel

Peter Davison, Gypsy

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Lara Pulver, Gypsy

Jennie Dale, Elf the Musical

Amy Lennox, Kinky Boots

Lauren Samuels, Bend It Like Beckham

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, In The Heights

Best New Play

Photograph 51

Hangmen

Oppenheimer

People, Places and Things

Farinelli and the King

Best New Musical

Kinky Boots

Bend It Like Beckham

Elf the Musical

Beautiful

In The Heights

Best Play Revival

Hamlet

Importance of Being Earnest

The Ruling Class

Death of a Salesman

Oresteia

Best Musical Revival

Gypsy

Cats

High Society

Mack and Mabel

American Idiot

Best Direction

Gypsy, Jonathan Kent

Hamlet, Lyndsey Turner

In The Heights, Luke Sheppard

American Idiot, Racky Plews

Kinky Boots, Jerry Mitchell

Best Choreography

Kinky Boots, Jerry Mitchell

In The Heights, Drew McOnie

High Society, Nathan M Wright

Gypsy, Stephen Mear

American Idiot, Racky Plews

Best Set Design

Hamlet, Es Devlin

American Idiot, Sara Perks

Kinky Boots, David Rockwell

In The Heights, Takis

Gypsy, Anthony Ward

Best Lighting Design

Hamlet, Jane Cox

In The Heights, Howard Hudson

American Idiot, Tim Deiling

Kinky Boots, Kenneth Posner

Gypsy, Mark Henderson

Best Off-West End Production

Carrie the Musical, Southwark Playhouse

Shock Treatment, King's Head Theatre

You Won't Succeed on Broadway If You Don't Have Any Jews, St James's Theatre

Grand Hotel, Southwark Playhouse

Assassins, Menier Chocolate Factory

Best Regional Production

Mary Poppins, tour

Mack and Mabel, Chichester Festival Theatre and tour

Anything Goes, Sheffield Crucible and tour

Hairspray, tour

Henry V, RSC

Best West End Show

Les Misérables

Wicked

Kinky Boots

Miss Saigon

Matilda

Equity Award for Services to Theatre

Kenneth Branagh