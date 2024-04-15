In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Wallace explained her reasoning for her different roles, admitting: "I think that my goal is to show, especially Black women, that we have so many different sides to us."

Instead of just being the typecast "funny friend", Wallace wants to show that Black women can be "funny, sexy, sassy or modest".

Marisha Wallace performing on stage during the Olivier Awards 2024. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images For SOLT

She continued: "I just love bringing so many different dimensions to what they think that we can do. So that's why I challenge myself to try new roles, and Adelaide pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way - but also incorporated the things I knew.

"I really love doing that and just breaking down those barriers and those walls. That's my goal in life."

Wallace's portrayal of Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls saw her receive her second Olivier nomination. In a previous interview with Metro, Wallace explained she was given the chance to "change" how Adelaide can be viewed in theatre.

She added: "I've never seen a major production that's had a Black Adelaide. So when this opportunity came around, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have the chance to change the type [of person] this role is usually done by.'"

Fans recently saw Wallace living it up in the Celebrity Big Brother house, during which she found out she had been nominated for the Oliviers.

Speaking of that moment, Wallace told RadioTimes.com: "I think that was what I was really most proud of, to bring some light to our theatre community and show that we're here.

"It's important and seismic!"

The Olivier Awards took place on Sunday 14th April 2024 at the Royal Albert Hall.

