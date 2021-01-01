Save up to 20% on a B Grade Lenovo Thinkpad Laptop!

On the hunt for a reliable new laptop that won’t break the bank? Look no further than the Lenovo Thinkpad Laptop. This B Grade refurbished business ultrabook laptop comes with a range of smart features, including a 14-inch widescreen display that houses a built-in 720p webcam and HD+ maximum resolution of 1600 x 900 – perfect for those video calls with friends and family! With this exclusive deal, you can get a 4GB and 500GB hard disk drive laptop for just £268, instead of the usual £339.97, or upgrade to an 8GB and 240GB SSD hard disk drive for just £61 more! Whichever storage option you choose, you’ll also get free Royal Mail tracked delivery.

Advertisement

Get 20% off now!

Note:

❚ Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Along with a 14-inch widescreen display, the Lenovo Thinkpad Laptop also boasts…

An Intel Core i5 fourth generation Haswell 4200U processor

A range of connection options, including firewire, card reader, audio in/out, HDMI, VGA, LAN and a host of USB ports

A new style island keyboard that incorporates the classic Lenovo trackpoint in the middle

A thinner and lighter design

A DVD drive

A 12-month warranty

What is a B Grade Refurbed product?

A used product that shows moderate signs of wear across the device but is in good condition. This item is in full working order and has been fully tested.

What’s in the box?

Lenovo T440p laptop

Charger

Mains cable

Battery

12-month warranty

Get 20% off now!

Click on the image below for exclusive spring deals…

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com