Save up to £105 on a Matrix Bed Frame

Art Deco in style and luxurious to the touch, the gorgeous Matrix Plush Velvet Bed Frame will have you looking forward to going to bed every night – and you won’t want to leave it come the morning! It’s available in sizes Single to Super King, and with this exclusive deal you can save up to £105 off the recommended retail price, plus enjoy free specialised two-man delivery. Simply use the corresponding code for the bed size you want at checkout: use DC818 to get the Single for £1,010.01 (RRP £1,099.99); DC754 to get the Small Double and Double for £1,299.05 (RRP £1,404.99); DC704 to get the King for £1,399.04 (RRP £1,504.99); and DC66 to get the Super King for £1,499.06 (RRP £1,604.99).

Save up to £105

Don’t miss your chance to snap up this divine designer bed – just don’t forget to use the code DC818 to save money on the Single; DC754 for the Small Double and Double; DC704 for the King; and DC66 for the Super King.

The Matrix Plush Velvet Bed Frame is made in the UK and features a matching headboard and footboard design. It’s available in five beautiful colours: mustard, grey, black, blue and pink. Please note, a mattress is not included.

Specifications:

Single H 137 x W 115 x L 200 cm

Small Double H 137 x W 145 x L 212 cm

Double H 137 x W 172 x L 220 cm

King H 137 x W 187 x L 228 cm

Super King H 137 x W 216 x L 228 cm

