The programme will kickstart on Monday 6th April, and will consist of a series of videos across the publisher's socials, a podcast, activity sheets, a screenwriting competition and even an online book festival in May.

With schools closed for the time being and many events cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the publisher aims to facilitate home learning and continue to make books as accessible to as many children as possible.

Speaking of the initiative, Puffin Managing Director Francesca Dow said: "Never have stories and the power of the imagination been so important than in this time of enforced isolation.

"A book, a story, can help children escape their kitchen or their bedroom and explore new worlds of adventure, make them laugh, introduce them to new friends, learn about the world beyond their four walls, during school, bookshop and library closures.

"We know how much joy reading can bring and that’s why Puffin will do everything to ensure that children have all they need during this time to continue in their discovery and love and sharing of books, and to Dream Big."

Puffin will also collaborate with the BBC in the broadcaster's recently launched educational venture, Bitesize Daily.

Details of the whole Puffin programme can be found here.