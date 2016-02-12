The script for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a new stage play by Rowling, will be published in print and digital editions the day after the show's world debut on 30th July. The published script will be a "special rehearsal edition" of an earlier version of the script used during previews, and will later be replaced by the final script in a "definitive collector's edition."

The Cursed Child is the eighth story in Harry Potter canon and is written by Rowling in collaboration with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. The plot finds Harry Potter 19 years after the end of the original series working as an Auror at the Ministry of Magic, while his three children all attend Hogwarts.

Advertisement

The show debuts at the Palace Theatre on 30th July, with Jamie Parker, Paul Thornley and Noma Dumezweni playing Harry, Ron and Hermione respectively.