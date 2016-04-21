David Walliams has had his stolen letters returned to him by the police.

Earlier this week the children's author took to Twitter to apologise to fans after his post was stolen, letting them know that if they'd written to him and hadn't heard back, it was because he hadn't been able to read their letter.

But now, thanks to the Metropolitan Police, Walliams has got his fan mail back and says he's replied to it all.

