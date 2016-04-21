David Walliams confirms stolen fan mail has been returned – and he's already replied to it all
Fans of the Gangsta Granny author's work can rest easy...
Published: Thursday, 21 April 2016 at 10:35 am
David Walliams has had his stolen letters returned to him by the police.
Earlier this week the children's author took to Twitter to apologise to fans after his post was stolen, letting them know that if they'd written to him and hadn't heard back, it was because he hadn't been able to read their letter.
But now, thanks to the Metropolitan Police, Walliams has got his fan mail back and says he's replied to it all.
