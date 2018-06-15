When are the Classic Brit Awards on TV?

The Classic Brit Awards 2018 appears on ITV on Sunday 17th June at 10:30pm. It will also be available on ITV Hub.

What are The Classic Brit Awards?

The Classic Brit Awards 2018 showcase the very best of classical music in Britain, with special recognition to life-time contributors to the arts and rising stars under the age of 30.

Categories include: female artist of the year, male artist of the year, group of the year, soundtrack of the year and ClassicFM album of the year.

Who are the hosts?

Musician and actress Myleene Klass will co-host the awards show with radio host and comedian Alexander Armstrong, and the pair’s classical credentials make them more than qualified.

Klass is a trained pianist, and performed in band Hear’Say, while Alexander Armstrong is nominated for Male Artist of the Year. Though surely he won’t present that category..?

Why wasn’t it on last year?

The awards took a five year hiatus, but the show is now back, with the 2018 ceremony honouring some of the best and most recognised names in classical music.

Who will receive an award?

Musical mogul Andrew Lloyd Webber will be honoured at this year’s ceremony ahead of his 70th birthday. His past successes include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cats, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera - to list but a few.

Dame Vera Lynn, who found fame singing to the forces during the Second World War, is The Classic Brit Award 2018's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the age of 101.

The Classic Brit Awards 2018 airs on Sunday 17th June at 10:30pm on ITV