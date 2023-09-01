Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland release reunion song
They'll be hoping it keeps going up the charts.
A new single from Timbaland has just dropped, and Keep Going Up reunites the producer with Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado.
Previously, the same trio of artists teamed up for Give It to Me, which was released back in 2007 from Timbaland’s Shock Value album and became a massive hit – we mean massive, earning over one billion streams and 150 million views on YouTube in the years since its launch.
The trio will be hoping that Keep Going Up will be just as big a deal and the track certainly has a feel-good sound to it that should have listeners coming back to it (and so it keeps going up the charts).
You can listen to the new Timbaland, Timberlake and Furtado reunion song Keep Going Up and watch the official music video below:
The track represents Timbaland’s first as a solo artist in nearly a decade and marks his debut partnership between Def Jam Recordings and his own Mosley Music Group.
The idea for the reunion came about in a one-to-one Zoom call between Timbaland and the Beatclub members who developed the beat.
The backing track and beat of the song were originally developed on Beatclub by members Last Trip to the Moon. Beatclub is a music-creation platform that was founded by, you guessed it, Timbaland.
If lightning strikes twice then the trio could be onto another winner and Timbaland will be hoping the new single gets fans hyped up for his upcoming EP, Textbook Timbo – which is set to release sometime this autumn.
Timbaland and Timberlake have worked a lot together in the past, with the former producing quite a lot of the latter's work over the years.
Getting all three artists together is a different story, however, and you can watch a behind-the-scenes YouTube video on it below to see how it was all put together in the studio.
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado's new song, Keep Going Up, is out now. It will also release as part of Timbaland's upcoming solo EP – Textbook Timbo – this autumn.
