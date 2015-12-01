So, tickets for Adele's European tour went on sale at 9am this morning. Cue massive online queues as desperate fans tried to snag the hottest seat of 2016.

As the minutes ticked by, people asked themselves should they give up or should they still keep chasing tickets? And with #adeletickets trending on Twitter, they took to the social network to vent their frustration at the 40-second countdown which reset over and over (and over and over and over) again.