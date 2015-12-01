This tweet sums up how everyone in the queue for Adele tickets is feeling right now
Hello, it's me. I was wondering if after hours of queueing you'd like to meet...?
Published: Tuesday, 1 December 2015 at 9:39 am
So, tickets for Adele's European tour went on sale at 9am this morning. Cue massive online queues as desperate fans tried to snag the hottest seat of 2016.
As the minutes ticked by, people asked themselves should they give up or should they still keep chasing tickets? And with #adeletickets trending on Twitter, they took to the social network to vent their frustration at the 40-second countdown which reset over and over (and over and over and over) again.
But if we could pick one tweet to sum up everyone's emotional strife, it would be this one.
Hang in there guys. If you don't get tickets to Adele, you could always book in to see Jenny instead?
